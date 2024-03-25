Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.96

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 83694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,924,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,719,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,304,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 43,749 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

