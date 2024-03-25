nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.37

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.23, with a volume of 505881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

