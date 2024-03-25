Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.59 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $38.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,607.99 or 0.05129273 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00082612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

