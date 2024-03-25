Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OXY. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

