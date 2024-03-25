Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.98

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 10300270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Ocugen Trading Up 23.1 %

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $517.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 11,550.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 123.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

