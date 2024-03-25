Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLLI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

