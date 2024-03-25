OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Buys $1,167,750.00 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,687.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OmniAb Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OABI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. 235,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,819. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $635.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of OmniAb by 29.4% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

