OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OmniAb’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 29.4% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

