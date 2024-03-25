On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Redburn Partners currently has GBX 240 ($3.06) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
