On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Redburn Partners currently has GBX 240 ($3.06) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

LON:OTB opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.00) on Thursday. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 81.24 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.31). The company has a market cap of £261.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,613.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

