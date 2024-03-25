One Stop Systems’ (OSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OSS stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at One Stop Systems

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.