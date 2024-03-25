One Stop Systems’ (OSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.
One Stop Systems Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of OSS stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
