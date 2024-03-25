OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.02

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 82155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

In related news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,288.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,690,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,712,000 after buying an additional 236,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 399,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,900,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,762,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.