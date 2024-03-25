OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of OPRX opened at $11.47 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 75.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 337,303 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 469,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 284,152 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 294.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 821.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 206,308 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

