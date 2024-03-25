Orbit International Corp. (ORBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 5th

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Orbit International Stock Performance
ORBT opened at $5.50 on Monday. Orbit International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.
Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.
About Orbit International
Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orbit International
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Shifting Momentum in Utilities, Time to Buy?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Short Interest Could Send These 2 Stocks Flying
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Oracle Stock is Ready to Stage its Next Leg Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.