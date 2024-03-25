Orbit International Corp. (ORBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 5th

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Orbit International Stock Performance

ORBT opened at $5.50 on Monday. Orbit International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.