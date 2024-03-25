Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $143.27 million and $3.50 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007987 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00026861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00015774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,244.49 or 1.00110940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012038 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00150476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14593206 USD and is up 6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,212,476.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

