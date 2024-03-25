Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Shares of OSCR opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.55.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
