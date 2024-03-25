Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXBR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

