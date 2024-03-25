Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $122.00

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 122.70 ($1.56), with a volume of 649760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60 ($1.64).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -818.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,778.92 ($63,372.27). In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($63,372.27). Also, insider James (Spike) Willcocks acquired 5,560 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £9,841.20 ($12,528.58). Insiders acquired 44,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.