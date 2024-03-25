Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $57.11. 1,548,432 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

