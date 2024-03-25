Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.81. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 590,328 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,371 shares of company stock valued at $459,806 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.