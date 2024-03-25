Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 0.6% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.32. 9,770,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 72,588,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

