Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance
PSBD stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $17.12.
Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC
About Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palmer Square Capital BDC
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Shifting Momentum in Utilities, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.