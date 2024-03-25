Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

PSBD stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

