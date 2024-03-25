Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 296,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 210,255 shares.The stock last traded at $42.79 and had previously closed at $43.68.

Several brokerages have commented on PAM. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

