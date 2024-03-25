Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of -30.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

