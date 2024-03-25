Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$56.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.08.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PKI traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 140,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,375. Parkland has a one year low of C$30.29 and a one year high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.13.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.3015038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 41,392 shares of company stock worth $1,824,999 over the last 90 days. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

