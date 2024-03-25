Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $123.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

