Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.85. The company had a trading volume of 135,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,261. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.81. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

