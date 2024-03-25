Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 165,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 283,991 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $23.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Paymentus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paymentus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 41.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Recommended Stories

