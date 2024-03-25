PayPal’s (PYPL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $74.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

