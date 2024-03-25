PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $164.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PDD. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PDD by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,154,000 after purchasing an additional 417,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth about $2,518,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

