Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.61

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 2291998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Down 18.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £741,217.00, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01.

Pennpetro Energy Company Profile

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

