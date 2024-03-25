PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

