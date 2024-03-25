Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $5.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $609.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

