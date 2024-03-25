PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) is Mason & Associates Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,585 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 0.23% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

