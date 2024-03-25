PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.98

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 2061491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

