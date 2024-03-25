Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 4.5%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 699,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 841,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a market cap of $611.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

