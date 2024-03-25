Philip Andrew Smith Sells 7,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,309,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
StoneX Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SNEX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,567. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
