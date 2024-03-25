Philip Andrew Smith Sells 7,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,309,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNEX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,567. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $6,134,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

