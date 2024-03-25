PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

TSE:PHX opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.78.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 50.97%. Research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 1.2797784 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$50,142.00. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$50,142.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.88, for a total value of C$93,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 67,400 shares of company stock worth $490,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

