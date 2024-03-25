Pi Financial Boosts NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Price Target to C$0.85

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 16.0 %

Shares of CVE:NCX opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$132.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.80. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

