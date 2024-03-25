Pi Financial Boosts NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Price Target to C$0.85

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 16.0 %
Shares of CVE:NCX opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$132.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.80. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32.
About NorthIsle Copper and Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthIsle Copper and Gold
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.