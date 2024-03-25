Piper Sandler Boosts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $39.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONON. TheStreet lowered shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.89.

ON stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. ON has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

