Piper Sandler Cuts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $15.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,148,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

