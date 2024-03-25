Piper Sandler Cuts TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $12.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of TELA opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 5,349.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 992,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 6,169.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 688,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 641,774 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 669.8% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 416,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

