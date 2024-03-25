Piper Sandler Cuts TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $12.00

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELAFree Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TELA Bio

TELA Bio Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of TELA opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 5,349.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 992,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 6,169.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 688,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 641,774 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 669.8% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 416,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.