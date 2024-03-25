Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

STZ opened at $268.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.03. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $213.67 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

