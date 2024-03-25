Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $71.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

PLNT opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

