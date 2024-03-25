PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $28,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PPG traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,906. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

