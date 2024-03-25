Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.14

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 123308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,856,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,463,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 865,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after acquiring an additional 190,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,349 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 258,518 shares during the period.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

