ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.03

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.03 and last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 103527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $851.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

