Prospect Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC opened at $5.51 on Monday. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $210.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.14 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

