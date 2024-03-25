Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.71.

NYSE PEG opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after buying an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,074,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

