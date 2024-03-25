Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

