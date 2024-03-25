Pyxis Oncology’s (PYXS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXSFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYXS. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $176.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

